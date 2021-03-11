Facebook friend booked for rape in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 2
A 28-year-old Delhi woman has accused a friend, whom she met on Facebook, of getting her drunk and then raping her in an Oyo hotel in Sector 29 of Gurugram.
A FIR has been registered against the accused, a Delhi resident, under section 376 (rape) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station .
