Facebook friend booked for rape in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 2

A 28-year-old Delhi woman has accused a friend, whom she met on Facebook, of getting her drunk and then raping her in an Oyo hotel in Sector 29 of Gurugram.

A FIR has been registered against the accused, a Delhi resident, under section 376 (rape) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station .

