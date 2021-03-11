Facing charge-sheet, woman IAS officer offers to resign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Facing charge-sheet for absenting herself from duty for several months, a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre Rani Nagar has offered to resign from service. This is the second time in almost two years that she has “resigned” from service.

Nagar, currently posted as Additional Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), posted her resignation letter on the Facebook a few days ago. She also addressed the “resignation letter” to the President, the Central government and the Haryana Chief Secretary.

She claimed that she had been “on leave” since August 7, 2021. Sources, however, claimed that she would be served a charge-sheet for not joining office. In 2020, Nagar had resigned for “personal safety on government duty”. However, the government didn’t accept her resignation.