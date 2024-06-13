Factionalism in Congress a challenge: Selja

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 12

Newly elected Sirsa MP Kumari Selja today admitted that factionalism within the Congress party was a major challenge that needs to be addressed. She also emphasized the need to concentrate on the upcoming elections.

“All leaders should come with a clean and clear heart to overcome the factionalism which will help in strengthening the party further in the coming elections,” said Selja while interacting with mediapersons at Jat Dharamshala on the sidelines of a felicitation programme organised by party workers and her supporters to congratulate her.

Accompanied by Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, Congress state working president Suresh Gupta, Bhupinder Singh Lather and others, Selja also raised questions regarding the distribution of tickets. “The ticket distribution was not good. Had the ticket distribution been done fairly, the results would have been different,” said Selja.

When asked about the victory of the BJP-led NDA government, she said it was not a victory for PM Narendra Modi or the BJP, who had claimed that the party would cross 400 seats. The people have rejected their ideology, said Selja. Regarding the results in Haryana, she said people of the state supported the Congress and that the party should maintain the momentum in the Assembly elections.

On whether she is willing to contest the Assembly elections, she said, “The people of Sirsa blessed me with this victory and I personally want to contest the Assembly elections, but a decision in this regard will be taken by the party higher-ups,” she said.

On the Congress not having a well-organised structure like the BJP, she expressed optimism that the party organisation would soon be strengthened as it was essential for election preparedness.

