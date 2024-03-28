Factory guard’s body found with injuries

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 27

A man working as a chowkidar in a plywood factory was allegedly killed by unknown persons. The body of chowkidar Rahul, hailing from Bihar, was found near the factory where he worked.

Kamal Kishor Luthra of Jagadhri told the police that he ran a plywood factory in Badhi Majra village of Yamunanagar district.

He said Rahul of Madhubani district of Bihar had been working in his factory for the past three months.

He said Rahul had gone out of the factory with his friends to celebrate Holi on the morning on March 25.

“That night, I called a contractor of the factory who told me that Rahul had not returned. After some time, the contractor called me to tell me that Rahul’s body was found near the factory,” Kamal Kishor told the police.

He said the contractor told him that there were injury marks on Rahul’s mouth and head. He said the contractor told him that a stone was lying near the body which had blood on it. A case was registered against unknown persons.

