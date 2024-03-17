Factory making spurious tablets busted in Sonepat, urea seized

Sonepat, March 16
A team of the Agriculture Department on Saturday unearthed a factory manufacturing spurious celphos tablets in Akbarpur Barota village of the district. The team has seized a huge lot of fake celphos tablets and 150 bags of urea from the factory.
The team informed the Kundli police, who began a probe into the matter.
Following a tip-off, Pawan Sharma, Deputy Director, Agriculture constituted a special team and raided the factory. When the team, led by the Deputy Director, reached the factory, the labourers fled from the spot. The team seized 150 bags of urea from the spot, vacant containers in which fake celphos tablets were to be packed, a huge lot of prepared tablet boxes, manufacturing machinery and packing machines from the factory. Apart from this, around 700 cartons of various medicines with the ‘UPL’ company mark were recovered from the factory and its godown. The team has collected samples of the medicines.
The unit had no legal document or permission for manufacturing medicines or celphos, said sources.
