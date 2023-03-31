Factory owner booked for misuse of urea

Yamunanagar, March 30
The owner of a plywood factory was booked yesterday for allegedly using subsidised agriculture grade urea at his factory to prepare glue.
On the complaint of Rakesh Poria, SDO, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, a case was registered against the factory owner under Sections 10, 3, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 25, 28 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Farakpur police station, Yamunanagar, on March 29.
The complainant said former Jagadhri sub-divisional magistrate, along with him, had conducted a surprise inspection of the plywood factory in Yamunanagar on December 23, 2022. He said they had found 25 bags of technical grade urea kept on the factory premises.
“Subsidised agriculture grade urea can be used only for agriculture purposes. It is illegal to use it for industrial use,” the complainant said. Sources said the rates of the technical grade urea were higher than the the subsidised agriculture grade urea, therefore several plywood units allegedly used agriculture grade urea illegally to prepare glue.
