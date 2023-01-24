Factory worker shot in Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 23

A youth, identified as Suraj of Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), working at a factory was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chhotu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh here today when the former along with his friend Devi Lal was going to get CNG refilled in a car.

After perpetrating the crime, killers also snatched the car and kidnapped Devi Lal in the same car where Suraj’s body was also lying. Somehow, Devi Lal managed to escape by jumping off the car when the killers slowed down the car over a speed breaker. Later, the car broke down and the killers too fled the spot leaving the car there.

A police official said preliminary investigation had revealed that Suraj was engaged in a scuffle with some unidentified youths on Sunday night. The investigation was on to identify the killers, he added.