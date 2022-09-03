Faculty crunch hits functioning of Rohtak health university

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 2

An acute shortage of faculty members/consultant doctors prevails at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, and its constituent colleges, including Rohtak PGIMS.

As per sources, as many as 168 posts of assistant professors/consultants and 23 posts of senior professors are lying vacant at the institute as of now.

Sources maintain that 428 posts of senior resident doctors/demonstrators are also lying vacant, though the vacancies for these posts have been advertised recently.

Apart from affecting patient-care, the faculty crunch may also lead to the derecognition of MBBS, MD and MS courses at the premier medical institution of the region.

In a recent communique addressed to the Director (Medical Education and Research), Haryana, the UHS authorities have stated that the university and its constituent colleges are running almost at 50 per cent strength.

“It is very likely that the regulatory bodies may de-recognise various courses such as MBBS, MD/MS. In addition to this, patient care is also severely suffering due to the shortage of doctors,” maintains the letter, a copy of which is in possession of The Tribune. In the said communique, the UHS administration has requested the state authorities to grant permission to fill the vacant posts.

Contacted for comments, the UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, conceded that a number of posts of faculty members and resident doctors were lying vacant at the university.

“We have sought permission from the state government to fill the vacant posts. The recruitment of senior resident doctors/demonstrators has been okayed by the state authorities. Vacancies of these posts have been advertised and interviews will be conducted soon. We are hopeful of getting permission to recruit assistant professors/consultants as well,” stated the Vice-Chancellor.

The UHS Registrar, Dr HK Aggarwal, said the university administration had apprised the state Department of Medical Education and Research of the prevailing situation and the vacant posts would be filled as soon as they received the green signal.

