Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) court in Gurugram has issued arrest warrants against Ansal Housing and Construction Limited directors for allegedly failing to deliver real-estate units to the allottees on time and not refunding their money despite repeated reminders.

The firm directors against whom warrants have been issued are Kushagar Ansal, Karun Ansal, SL Kapur and Ashok Khanna. The court also ordered to issue summons to the firm’s managers.

HARERA Chairman Dr KK Khandelwal said around 10 more builders would face a similar fate over the next 20 days. “We have 600 execution petitions where the builders neither delivered the houses nor returned the money. They kept ignoring the mandate of the authority. We will now take penal action as per law,” Khandelwal said.

In the current case, five complaints under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, read with rule 29 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, were allowed by Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar.

Respondent Ansal Housing and Construction Limited was directed to refund around Rs 5 crore along with annual interest of 9.3% from the date of receipt of each payment till the entire amount was paid.

As per the authority, neither the decretal amount has been paid, nor has any appeal been filed by the respondent. The decree holders filed petition for the execution of decree for recovering the amount paid by them, along with interest.

Axis Bank account of Ansal Housing and Construction Limited was ordered to be attached. The manager of the said bank reported there was no balance in the said account. The respondent firm was directed to furnish particular of its assets (other than the said bank account). HARERA Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar then summoned directors of the firm for oral examination.

