Fake bill messages being sent: Cops

PTI

Chandigarh, May 15

The Haryana Police have issued an advisory requesting people not to share any personal information in response to messages being sent to them by cyber fraudsters regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to beware of such scammers, a Haryana Police spokesperson on Sunday said a latest trend of cybercrime had come to the fore in which cyber fraudsters had started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bills.

“They send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources to get the targets to click on links that install malware to steal personal and banking details. We are constantly trying to help people by advising them to refrain from falling into the trap of such scammers,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, he said the fraudsters send a text message to their targets, saying “your electricity will be disconnected as your previous month’s bill was not updated” and ask them to call on a phone number.