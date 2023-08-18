Fake call centre busted, 10 held

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

The Cybercrime wing of the Gurugram police busted a fake call centre in the name of providing customer services to foreign nationals for providing technical knowledge and services to them. This call centre was being run from a house in sector 43 of the city.

The police have arrested at least 10 persons who were running the centre and recovered three mobile phones, 10 laptops, one modem and Rs 10 lakh cash from them.

Inspector Jasveer Singh, in-charge of the Cybercrime police station (east), received information that a fake call centre was being run in Sector 43, which was fraudulently providing customer services to foreign nationals by extracting money from them. The police arrested all 10 persons who were working at the centre and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and IT Act against them.

#cyber crime #Gurugram