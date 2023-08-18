Fake call centre busted, 10 held

Gurugram, August 17
The Cybercrime wing of the Gurugram police busted a fake call centre in the name of providing customer services to foreign nationals for providing technical knowledge and services to them. This call centre was being run from a house in sector 43 of the city.
The police have arrested at least 10 persons who were running the centre and recovered three mobile phones, 10 laptops, one modem and Rs 10 lakh cash from them.
Inspector Jasveer Singh, in-charge of the Cybercrime police station (east), received information that a fake call centre was being run in Sector 43, which was fraudulently providing customer services to foreign nationals by extracting money from them. The police arrested all 10 persons who were working at the centre and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and IT Act against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
However, Rana has filed an appeal against the order and soug...