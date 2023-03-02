Fake call centre busted, 13 held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 1

The cybercrime branch of the Gurugram police on Wednesday busted a fake stock trading call centre and arrested 13 persons, including two foreign nationals, in this connection.

A police officer said the fake call centre was involved in duping a man of Rs 1.6 crore by luring him to invest in the stock market, cryptocurrency and international share market, the police said.

The complainant came in touch with the fraudsters through advertisements and pop-ups on Facebook that promised hefty returns by investing in the stock market.

The police have arrested 13 persons, including two from Uzbekistan and Latvia. The foreign nationals have been identified as Konstantins FIlipous, a resident of Latvia, and Albert Saribekyan of Uzbekistan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priyanshu Diwan said, the accused used to lure victims by putting advertisements/pop ups on Facebook, Instagram and social networking sites about getting huge returns by investing in the stock market.

These fraudsters then used to scam the victims by making them invest in fake trading websites -- Lexa Trade and Grow Line in the name of investing in the stock market, cryptocurrency and international share market by putting advertisements on Facebook, Instagram and social networking sites, he said.