Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 21

The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre, which was being run in a rented house in DLF Phase 3.

They have arrested 12 persons, including the operator and managers of the fake call centre, and registered an FIR at the cybercrime police station, east.

The accused were allegedly duping US citizens by sending bulk voicemails and messages, claiming to offer technical support on behalf of the customer care of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal, etc.

According to the police, nine computers, two laptops, one mobile phone and a modem were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused would allegedly take remote access to the computer and laptops of their victims through platforms like AnyDesk, Team Viewer and Ultra Viewer applications. They took about $500 to $1,000 per customer for technical support.

The cybercrime police had received information that the fake call centre was being run from house number S-37/19, DLF phase 3. A police team, conducted a raid on Monday night. Over 12 employees were busy on their computers and laptops, making calls in English, said the police.

However, they could not show any valid OSP licences from the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement or MoU related to their work.

The police arrested 12 persons from the fake call centre, including call centre operator Anant Raj Verma and managers Sankalp and Rajat Mishra.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Singh, Mayank, Pushpender Chauhan, Vishal, Shivam, Ravi Shankar, Vikas Prakash, Pushpender Singh and Ajay Singh.

ACP (cyber) Vipin Ahlawat said, “The fake call centre was being run in this rented house for the last one year while the operator was involved in the illegal business since 2021.”

