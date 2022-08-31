Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six held for cheating foreign citizens

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre and arrested six people who allegedly cheated foreign nationals, mostly in the US and Canada, on the pretext of providing technical support. An FIR has been registered at Cybercrime Police Station, East and police are questioning the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as manager Abhilash Singh and callers Thachang Tungshanao, Vikas Bhadana, Paras Sood, Avinash and Ram Bishua. The owner of the fake call centre, identified as Sachin Taneja, is still at large and police are conducting raids to nab him.

Six laptops and a modem have been recovered from the possession of the accused, who were duping foreign citizens through voicemails and messages in the name of technical support and removal of virus from their laptops and desktops on behalf of companies like Nortan Antivirus, MCafee, Wbroo and window support, said police.

According to the police, the accused duped foreigners by taking remote access of their computer/laptops through Dialler/X-Lite Application. They used to charge about 200 to 500 dollars per customer in the name of computer repair and accepted payment through gift cards only, said police.

The cybercrime police got a tip off about the fake call centre after which a team led by Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, cyber crime, conducted a raid where employees were busy making calls and working on their systems. When questioned by the police team, they could not show any valid OSP licences or any other agreement/MoU related to their work.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and sections 66-D and 75 of IT act at cybercrime police station, east.

“This fake call centre was being operated from the last one year in a rented house by Sachin Taneja. The arrested accused revealed that they were getting Rs 45,000 per month salary while incentive was extra. We are questioning the arrested accused while conducting raids to nab the main accused. They have duped hundreds of people of crores,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.