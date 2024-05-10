Fake clinic busted, operator arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

A joint team of the CM flying squad and health department has busted a fake clinic that was being run illegally at Chakkarpur village. The hospital operator, who lacked a valid doctor’s degree, was arrested.

The CM flying squad also recovered a large number of allopathic medicines and medical equipment from the clinic. An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Section 34 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act against the accused at the Sector 29 police station on Wednesday evening.

According to CM flying squad officials, they received a tip-off that a clinic named “Life Care” was operating on Vijay Cinema Hall Road in Chakkarpur.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from the CM flying squad raided the clinic on Wednesday afternoon. The clinic operator, identified as Rafikul Islam, a native of West Bengal, was present at the time of the raid. Asked to produce the documented sanction for running the clinic and storing medicines, he failed to do so.

According to Dr Ravi Kumar, member of the raiding team, the clinic operator presented his Essential Drugs for Primary Healthcare of WHO (EDT) certificate, obtained from Sonepat, Haryana. However, when it was examined, it was found that there was no adequate degree for medical treatment. When the clinic premises were checked, three beds were found in the room behind the doctor’s room. A large quantity of medicines, injections and medical equipment were recovered.

A senior police officer said the clinic had been sealed and they were questioning the accused.

