Fake cops rob 2 Kenyan nationals in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 9
Two Kenyan nationals were robbed off $1,800 by the accused posing as policemen on Sunday in the Sector 52 area. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 53 police station.
According to a complaint filed by Kenyan national Suleiman that he had come to India with his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi for medical treatment on January 1 and was staying at Queen Residency in Sector 52.
“It was on Sunday evening, I along with my brother went to the market to shop. When we returned and reached the service road near our guest house, three people came in a white car and told us that they were from the Police Department and wanted to search our passport and luggage. We gave them our bag which they searched and handed it back to me and left. After some time, when we checked the pocket of my bag, we found that $1,800 were missing from the bag, which had been stolen by them,” said Suleiman in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unknown accused under Sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC.
“We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and are trying to nab the accused”, ASI Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer, said.
