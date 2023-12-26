Fake cops rob Uzbek national

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 25

Yet another foreign national was robbed by a gang of fake cops in Gurugram. The gang targeted an Uzbekistan national and robbed him of 16,000 US dollars, after posing as policemen. An FIR has been registered at Sector 53 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Sobiroy Botir, a native of Uzbekistan, he came to Gurugram with his two brothers to undergo kidney transplant. “On Saturday night, I had gone to the mall with my brothers. When we were going back to the hotel at around 9.00 pm, we were stopped by some people in a car. They were posing as policemen and one of the accused took my bag for checking and took out 16,000 USD and fled from the spot,” the victim mentioned in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects under Sections 379A, 419 and 34 of the IPC at Sector 53 police station on Sunday.

#Gurugram