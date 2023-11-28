Fake cops rob woman in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 27

Two unidentified persons, posing as policemen, robbed a woman of her gold jewellery in the Sector 9-A area.

The criminals told the woman to put her jewellery in a paper so that it would be safe and then replaced her jewellery with fake ornaments.

In her complaint, Sunita Yadav, a resident of Shanti Nagar colony, said the incident took place on Sunday in Sector 4, under the jurisdiction of the Sector 9-A police station.

She said, “I was on way to Vaishya Dharamshala when two motorcycle-borne miscreants, posing as policemen, confronted me. They asked me to not wear jewellery in public as there had been recurring cases of robberies.”

She said they asked her to hand over her mangalsutra and two gold bangles, which they returned after wrapping them in a paper. She later realised that her jewellery had been replaced with fake ornaments. She then called the police.

