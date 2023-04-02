Fake doctor held for carrying out abortions in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

A 46-year-old fake doctor was arrested for allegedly carrying out abortions and selling pregnancy termination kits.

Ramendra Nath Biswas, a Class 12 passout, was running Rajlaxmi Clinic on the Teekli road in Badshahpur for the past five years. He was treating pregnant women without any valid degree and also selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits to them.

In the complaint filed by Harish Kumar, medical officer, the CMO received information that Biswas was a fake doctor.

“He is engaged in the business of illegal termination of pregnancy and illegally practising as a registered medical practitioner,” Kumar said in his complaint. On Friday, a woman was sent to the clinic as a decoy patient with signed currency notes to purchase an abortion kit. The woman told the doctor that she was two months’ pregnant and did not want the child after which, Biswas sold an MTP kit to her for Rs 1,100.