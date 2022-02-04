'Fake ghee' packets seized in Ambala, case registered

Ambala, February 3
The Ambala police have registered a case under charges of the copyright Act and cheating, using false property mark and counterfeiting property mark after fake packets of Patanjali ghee were allegedly recovered from a store in Barara of Ambala on Wednesday evening.
Akhilesh Pal, a resident of Indore, stated that their company’s “investigation and detective services” had been authorised by Patanjali Ayurved Limited to keep a check on fake products. In his complaint to the police, Akhilesh said they came to know that two wholesalers, Narender Super Store and Sunder Lal Sunil Kumar Trader, in Barara were selling Patanjali Ghee at lower rates.
A team comprising food safety officer Rajiv Kumar and Barara police conducted raids in this regard. During checking, 15 packs of 1 kg each of Patanjali Ghee were recovered from Narender Super Store which didn’t match with the company’s product. The printing, artwork and colour were different. Four samples have been taken by the food safety officer for testing.
The complainant further stated that as per his experience, the packs were prepared to look like Patanjali’s ghee in order to cheat the customers.
A case was registered under Sections 420, 482, 483, 485, 486 of the IPC and 63, 64, and 65 of the Copyright Act at the Barara police station.
