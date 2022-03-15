Fake insurance gang busted; 6 in police net

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

The police have arrested six persons for cheating people in the name of life insurance policies.

The gang has been found to be involved in as many as 242 cheating incidents across the country, of which eight are in Haryana, it is claimed.

A senior official of the Police Department said the accused — Ashok, Shaan, Amit, Tarun, Pradeep and Ravinder — had been nabbed in connection with a case booked in the cyber cell. He said the accused had been running a call centre from Janakpuri in New Delhi, from where they used to call the clients on their mobile number offering lucrative returns on the policies. While Shan hails from Mahoba district in UP, the rest of the accused are Delhi residents.

“Posing as LIC officials, the accused would talk about the pros and cons of the policies already purchased by the customers. They used to offer better alternatives if the customer agrees to close the existing policy. After the consent of the policyholder, the accused used to get deposited a certain amount in their account through online transactions and later remained inaccessible.

Manoj Kumar, a local, in his complaint lodged last month has alleged that he was duped of Rs 8.5 lakh in the name of getting a new life insurance policy. A mobile phone, a SIM card, a walkie talkie and Rs 1 lakh in cash has been recovered from the accused.

While the arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody, the police have launched a hunt to nab two other members of the gang, who are still absconding. —