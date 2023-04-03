Fake NCERT books seized in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 2

Fake NCERT textbooks were seized after the CM’s flying squad raided a book shop at Sector 9 here today. The probe has been launched.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar said the raid was carried out following complaints that certain shops had been selling fake NCERT books.

“In the past, the police had received complaints against shopkeepers selling books at a price higher than the prescribed rates,” he said.

The Abhibhwak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, had submitted a complaint regarding irregularities in the sale of books, stationery and uniform.

The raiding team, comprising the Sub-inspector of the CM’s flying squad and the Block Education Officer, Ballabhgarh, found that some of the books neither had the NCERT logo nor the watermark.

The team seized 24 such books to check for their authenticity.

“A case will be registered against the shop owner and other accused, if any, if the complaint is found to be true,” said the ACP.