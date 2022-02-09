Ambala: 3 cops suspended in fake passport case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 8

Three policemen have been suspended for negligence of duty in connection with passport verification in Ambala. ESI Balwan Singh, Head Constables Sahib Singh and Dalwinder Singh were posted at Ambala City police station. SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has also ordered departmental inquiry.

Randhawa said: “A person attempted to obtain passport on the basis of fake address and documents. A case has been registered. As per the procedure, police verification is done to check the criminal record of the applicant. The investigation officer concerned didn’t physically visit the address to complete the verification process.” —