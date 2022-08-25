Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 24

The mystery over the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat has deepened with her family lodging a written complaint with the police, suspecting rape and murder by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. The police have yet to register an FIR.

In the complaint, Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka has said that Phogat had spoken to their brother-in-law Aman Punia on August 22, alleging she had been served food laced with some intoxicant. "She told Punia that Sangwan and his friend had committed a theft at her house in Hisar three years ago and that she would approach the police on her return to Hisar on August 23. She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read.

Dhaka claimed Sangwan would blackmail Phogat and keep with himself her two cellphones, property documents, ATM cards and her house keys. He said Phogat had also called their mother, saying she was feeling unwell after eating food served by Sangwan. Phogat's daughter Yashodhara demanded justice. "There should be a thorough investigation and the culprits must be brought to book," she demanded in a video message.

Phogat was "brought dead" at hospital in North Goa on Tuesday morning.

