Family fraudulently grabs, sells land of ex-Bihar minister’s wife

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

A Gurugram resident and his family members allegedly grabbed a five-storey building in Gurugram that belonged to the wife of a former Bihar minister, Prof Ravindra Charan Yadav.

Converted 5-storey building into PG The accused had converted the complainant’s 5-storey building into a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

Besides, they sold two plots of 335 and 100 square yards of the total 738 square yard land of the former minister’s wife fraudulently.

The accused converted the building into a paying guest (PG) accommodation and sold two plots of 335 and 100 square yards of the total 738 square yard land of the former minister’s wife fraudulently.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav’s wife Pramila Kumari, she had bought 2,160 square yard land in Sadguru complex in April 2016 from Gurugram resident Lokesh Saini. At that time, she had paid a total amount of Rs 3.29 crore to Saini and his family members. Later, Pramila had sold 1,422 square yards to five buyers.

“In 2018, I started work to construct a five-storey building on a 300 square yard plot of the total 738 square yards. All the construction work was done under the supervision of Lokesh Saini as he is local, while we are from Bihar,” said Pramila.

She said the work on the building was completed in 2023. When she visited the site in September 2023, she found out that Lokesh Saini, whom they had trusted and sent Rs 95 lakh to get the building constructed, had defrauded them, she added.

The complainant said Lokesh had converted her building into a PG and given it on rent. It was further revealed that Lokesh and his family members had sold 335 square yards of her land to Praveen Yadav, a resident of Faridabad, and 100 square yards to another person.

“When we talked to Saini about this, he did not accept his mistake, but threatened to kill us. Then, I approached the police,” she added.

The complainant mentioned that her husband had also declared this plot in her assets in his records to the Election Commission.

An FIR was registered against Palam Vihar residents Lokesh Saini, his mother Manju Saini and wife Neha Saini, and Faridabad resident Praveen Yadav, who was a buyer, under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 448 (house-trespass), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on Wednesday. Action would be taken as per the law, said Inspector Jaiveer Singh, SHO of the Palam Vihar police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Gurugram