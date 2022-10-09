Family ID card made state a role model, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Chief Minsiter Manohar Lal Khattar today said Haryana was the first state in the country to implement Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

The Chief Minister said this during a special meeting held with a delegation of the Maharashtra Government on Friday late evening.

“PPP has made Haryana a role model for other states in the country. Through PPP, benefits of all welfare schemes are being ensured by identifying the genuine needy families and beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister said.

Yellow ration cards being made through PPP The CM said yellow ration cards were also being made via Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP)

The govt has made ration cards via PPP on a pilot basis in Sirsa and Kurukshetra

In future, this scheme will be implemented in the entire state

With this, the ration card of eligible persons will be made as per income verified in PPP

During the meeting, a presentation was shared on PPP about Family Information Data Repository (FIDR), the implementation strategy, institutional mechanisms for PPP implementation, pro-active welfare services through PPP and the benefits and outcomes realised of the government’s first-of-its-kind umbrella PPP scheme.

“PPP had proved instrumental in identifying the ineligible beneficiaries who were taking undue advantage of various government schemes,” Khattar said, adding that Union Government was ensuring the benefits of the welfare schemes to the general public through Aadhaar card.

“The state government considers a family a single unit, for which the flagship scheme was launched. The scheme not only created a unique ID for every family residing in the state, but also ensured the reach of the benefits of government schemes at the grassroots level,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister added that the through the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the state government was giving different types of pensions, which had been linked with the PPP.

During the meeting, the CM also apprised the delegation about the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and Common Eligibility Test (CET).

The Chief Minister told the delegation how by constituting the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, the state government has decided to completely eradicate the age-old system of doing contractual recruitment through outsourcing.

He also said the state government has decided to hold the CET for providing government jobs to the youth in a fair and transparent manner. “The candidates appearing for this test will have to do only one-time registration to appear for the said exam,” the CM said.

MAHA Delegation visitED Y’nagar

A delegation from Maharashtra recently visited Yamunanagar to study the state’s public welfare schemes and policies. It got detailed info about the schemes by interacting directly with beneficiaries