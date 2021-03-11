Family ID mandatory for admission in Haryana govt schools

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 29

The Education Department has made the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) mandatory for admission in government schools. Teachers are on toes to meet the admission target this year. They have to upload information of each and every student on the MIS portal of the department.

“Many families particularly of migrant labourers in the rural areas do not have family IDs. The MIS portal does not accept admission application without the family ID,” said a teacher.

“We have to upload each and every information on the portal, but without family ID we cannot proceed with student’s admission. We are collecting documents of students manually, so that no one is deprived of admission,” said another teacher on the condition of anonymity.

“We fear if that if family ID remains mandatory, it may reduce the number of admission in government schools,” said Deepak Goswami, former general secretary, Rajkiya Prathmic Sikshak Sangh. “The family ID should not be mandatory for the admission process,” he added.

Raj Pal, District Education Officer (DEO), said the issue came to his notice and he had apprised the higher authorities about it. “No students will be deprived of admission. I have asked Principals of all government schools to start admissions manually. Students without family IDs are also being given admission in schools,” the DEO said.

He said during last academic session, there were 1.46 lakh students in Class I and Class XII of government schools in the district. The number of students would likely increase to 1.50 lakh in this academic session, he added.