Family IDs continue to be primary concern at Kurukshetra shivir

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 2

The Samadhan Shivir being held by the administration continues to receive a good response from residents as 132 persons approached officials on Tuesday to get their problems resolved.

As per the directions from the state government, senior district officials are holding the camp on working days between 9 am and 11 am.

Negligence, delay will not be tolerated Any negligence and delay in resolving the complaints will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against the official concerned. We request people that they should benefit from the camp and get their problems resolved. People should bring required documents with them so that the complaints are resolved at the spot. — Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner

The complaints that are being received from the people are marked to the departments concerned. However, the fact that of the 132 complaints received during th ecamp, 96 were related to family IDs has once again established that these continue to be the major problem. People are approaching the officials with complaints related to errors in names, income and also to get their IDs separated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Sharma, who held the camp, said, “Directions have already been issued to the officials to ensure that the complaints being received during the Samadhan Shivir are resolved on priority and within the stipulated time frame. Any negligence and delay in resolving the complaints will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against the official concerned. We request people that they should benefit from the camp and get their problems resolved. People should bring required documents with them so that the complaints are resolved at the spot.”

Congress leader Ashok Arora, who has been ciriticising the government over the mistakes in the family IDs said, “Family IDs and property IDs have been a source of corruption and the people of the state are being harassed by the BJP government. We have been saying from Day 1 that the people are suffering because of the mistakes committed by the agencies hired to prepare these IDs. People are forced to run from pillar to post to get their IDs rectified and even pay money for that. Now, a majority of the complaints at the camp are related to the family and property IDs. The government should apologise for its wrong policies.”

Similarly, Jannayak Janta Party leader Yogesh Sharma said, “People are paying the price for the mistakes made by the private agencies and people involved in preparing these documents. Those running the common service centre (CSC) also overcharge the poor who approach the centres to get their work done.”

