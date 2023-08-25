Family of 2 ISRO scientists elated

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 24

Family members of scientists Deepanshu Garg of Karnal and his wife Aishwarya, part of the ISRO team that worked on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are on Cloud Nine.

“It’s a proud moment for us as my brother and sister-in-law were part of the ISRO team that worked for Chandrayaan -3. We were in a tense situation during the final moments of the landing of the lander,” said Sonal, sister of Deepanshu.

The family members claimed that despite various odds, including poor financial condition, Deepanshu had made the people of the district and state proud.

Talking about the struggle of Deepanshu, his friend Gaurav Sharma said his father Dinesh Garg used to work at a cloth shop and the financial situation of the house was not good. Deepanshu was a brilliant student and did his studies with the help of a scholarship. He did not have money even to buy books, but now due to hard work, he is in the team that has scripted history.

After completing his BTech from Sir Chottu Ram Engineering College, Murthal, he was selected for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. Meanwhile, he kept on preparing for the ISRO exam and cracked it. He had joined the prestigious organisation in January 2017 and got married to Aishwarya in 2019.

