Family of PWD junior engineer whose body was fished out of canal suspect murder, block Karnal road

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 5

Family and relatives of PWD junior engineer Deepak Kumar, whose body was found from the Western Yamuna Canal on Friday, blocked a road near the NDRI here on Saturday.

Deepak went missing on October 31 and his car was found near the canal on November 1.

The family suspect that he was murdered as he was carrying a huge sum of money while returning to his village Gagsina from Panchkula.