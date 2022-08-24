Sonali Phogat's family suspects foul play, wants probe by CBI

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 23

The death of Sonali Phogat came as a shock to her family members and supporters in Hisar and on social media platforms today.

Sonali was scheduled to return from Goa on August 25.

Suspecting foul play in her death, her sisters, Reman and Rupesh, told mediapersons that she was not feeling well last night and was “feeling insecure” when they talked to her last night. “She said she was feeling uneasy after dinner and seemed to be fearful. She was trying to say something, but it seemed she could not say something in the presence of another person,” Rupesh said, casting doubts on the role of Sonali’s personal secretary Sudhir Sangwan.

Rupesh said Sudhir had first informed Sonali’s death to Watan Dhaka at about 8 am. “Afterwards, I and some other family members called Sudhir Sangwan many times, but he did not respond to the calls,” she said.

Rupesh said Sonali had also talked to her mother in Burthan Kalan village last night and mentioned her “feeling of uneasiness” to her. “Under such circumstances, we demand a CBI inquiry into her death,” she said.

