Fancy numbers: Three held for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

The Chandigarh Police have arrested three persons from the Haryana Transport Department in a 2017 case of embezzlement.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar (38), a resident of Kharar, Vinay Dhall (35), a resident of Rohtak, and Rajinder Singh (50), a resident of Gurugram.

A case under Sections 409, 468, 471 and120-B of the IPC and under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the Sector 17 police station on the complaint of Purnima Singh, the then DSP, Chief Minister Haryana Flying Squad, has been registered against Vinay Dhall and other officials of the Transport Commissioner Office, Haryana. During investigation, it came to light that initially Ravinder Singh, a Sector 19 resident, made a complaint in February, 2014, to the IGP, CM Flying Squad, regarding embezzlement in the registration fee of fancy numbers.