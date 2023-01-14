Fancy vehicle Nos. to be e-auctioned

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 13

The state government has amended the Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules (HMVR), after which any person willing to get a VIP number has to get it through e-auctioning. He/she has to apply online as the government has made these numbers available either through e-auctioning or random generation using a computer system.

All SDMs-cum-registering authorities in Haryana have been directed to stop the process of the manual auction of the preferential and choice registration numbers for private vehicles with immediate effect. The process to make the centralised portal operational is under way, said sources. If any person wishes to choose any registration number for a vehicle, he/she has to indicate the choice on the designated portal “fancy.parivahan.gov.in”. If there are more aspirants for the same number, they have to bid for it and whoever wins the bid, gets that number.

“We have stopped the manual assignment of the preferential numbers after directions from the Transport Commissioner, Haryana. The new process is being adopted to facilitate residents,” said Anubhav Mehta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnal.

There are two types of paid numbers — preferential like 0001, 0002, 0003,0004, 0005, 0006 0007, 0008, 0009 etc, and choice numbers, which an aspirant wants to choose out of the numbers other than preferential. The bidding process will be completed on a weekly basis and each weekly bidding cycle will commence every Friday at 12 noon and end every Thursday at 5 pm.

The pool of the registration marks that are offered in the e-auction will be displayed on the portal on Friday.