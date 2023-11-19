Faridabad: 53 arms licences cancelled

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 18

The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) here has cancelled the licences of 53 arms holders. Earlier, licences of 64 persons were cancelled in October.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the licences were cancelled because the holders of weapons had either failed to fulfil necessary conditions or didn’t renewed their licences on time.

He said the erring weapon holders could not give satisfactory reasons for the delay in getting the licence renewed in their response to the notices given to them. He said the total number of such cases had gone up to 117 so far during the current financial year.

It has been learnt that the holder of an arms licence needs to apply for renewal on the Saral portal 60 days ahead of the renewal date. Besides, the police officials check the capability of licence holders, including their eyesight and overall physical fitness.

Around 248 arms licence holders have failed to get their licences renewed for the past five years. It is reported that a list of such arms holders is being prepared.

“Arms holders should get their arms licences renewed on time, otherwise their licences will be cancelled,” said OP Narwal, Joint Commissioner of Police.

#Faridabad