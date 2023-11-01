Faridabad air quality among worst in NCR, straw fires to blame

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 31

As smoggy conditions prevailed throughout the day today, the air quality hit the lowest point in the city and surrounding areas. According to data collected by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in the city stood at 324 this evening.

The AQI shot up to 324 for PM2.5 pollutants at 5 pm. The NIT zone here recorded the highest level of AQI at 370, while it was 267 in Sector 30. According to the department concerned, this is perhaps for the 11th time in the month of October that the AQI touched the level of 300 or more.

Though the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan from October 1, various factors, including dusty road conditions, burning and dumping of waste in the open and operation of certain polluting units like stone crushers, besides the impact of poor air in the north region, have not been curtailed properly, further deteriorating the air quality in the city and surrounding areas.

Other important cities of the NCR, including the national capital, Noida and Greater Noida, also recorded “very poor” air quality on Tuesday. According to the CPCB, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 258 today.

Sandeep Singh, Regional Officer at State Pollution Control Board, said downfall in day and night temperatures, very low wind speed and overall impact of farmfires in the northern region could be blamed for the present deteriorating conditions.

According to officials concerned, the ban on certain activities like operation of stone crushers in the city or region are likely to be curtailed when the AQI deteriorates further.

