Faridabad AQI more than 300, most polluted city in state

Faridabad, December 27
In Faridabad, AQI (PM-2.5) level was recorded between 318 and 345 in the morning, and was declared the most polluted city in Haryana. The neighbouring cities of Ballabgarh and Gurugram were the second and third most polluted, respectively, in the state.
The average AQI has been recorded above 300 in Faridabad for the past week. An official of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said sharp decline in day and night temperature, low wind speed, lack of precipitation and local factors such as dust from construction activities and pollution caused by traffic and industrial units had been the main causes for poor air quality.
“The present conditions would continue until rainfall or change in the wind speed. The sharp decline in temperature and foggy conditions have led to hanging of pollutants in the lower level of the atmosphere,” he added.
The air quality in the cities of the National Capital Region (NCR), excluding Ghaziabad, was recorded in “very poor category” today, according to the Sameer app of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 350, 333 and 297 in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove