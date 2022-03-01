Faridabad boy's suicide: Cops collect papers for verification

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 28

The local police have collected documents pertaining to the recent suicide case of a Class X student of a private school here.

The documents, including the suicide note written by the deceased and a personal diary recovered from his residence, have been sent for verification by handwriting experts, said a police official.

A police team visited the school and residence on Monday in connection with the investigation. An official said that the police have collected the relevant papers which include the answer sheet of the question paper attempted by the student during the recent pre-board examination.

He said while the academic head of the school has already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, investigation about the role of students or other staff was also on.

Victim Aarvey Malhotra, a student of Class X had ended his life by jumping from the top floor of his residential society located in Sector-81 here. In the handwritten suicide note left by him, he had charged the school authorities of ignoring his complaints regarding bullying by some students.

Naming one of the teachers, functioning as academic head of the school, among others, Aarvey had written that he cannot live in this hateful world. According to Aarti Malhotra, the victim’s mother, her son was not only bullied or harassed by a group of students, but all the complaints lodged by him were also ignored, especially the academic head of the school.

Aarti alleged that the academic head had even passed negative remarks against her son and Aarti instead of taking action on the complaints.

Aarti, who is a teacher in the same school, said that her son was dyslexic and was not helped by the teacher concerned during the pre-board exam. That made him take the extreme step due to depression. A case for abetment to suicide was filed by the police on February 25.

The complainant has demanded a strict action against those allegedly responsible for the her son’s suicide. The body of the victim was handed over to the the family members after a postmortem examination, said a police official.