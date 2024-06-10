Faridabad civic body to issue fresh tenders for garbage disposal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 9

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) is set to release fresh tenders for the work of the solid waste disposal in the city. The move comes in the wake of alleged poor work on part of the agency outsourced for the task in 2017.

“The corporation will soon release separate tenders for five divisions falling within the civic limits for the collection and disposal of the waste as the existing contract with the agency had been on the verge of cancellation due to the reports of the poor work,” said an official of the MCF.

He said as the contract was given about seven years ago, it had almost become redundant, and the department had recommended the termination of the MOU due to the poor work. “While a payment of around Rs 20 crore has been held up, the work of disposal was being done by the MCF through tenders given on division basis,” claim the sources.

The five divisions (zones) identified by the civic body for floating new tenders are based on the areas falling under the Assembly segments of NIT, Faridabad, Tigaon and Ballabgarh, besides the 24 villages included in the civic limits about two years ago, it was revealed.

“While the work in each division will be looked after by an official of the rank of Executive Engineer, the company or the contractor given the work will have to ensure the collection and disposal in a proper manner,” said a senior MCF official. “The cost of each tender will be between Rs 2-3 crore,” it was added.

“As the work of the solid waste disposal in this industrial hub has become disarrayed, the MCF has been banking upon a short-term contingency plan for over nine months in view of the outsourcing policy failing to yield a positive result. The civic body is resorting to short-term measures,” said a retired official. The MCF has been in a fix over the waste disposal work as neither the company allotted the work in 2017 has given up, nor it has been able to do the work in a satisfactory manner, it was claimed.

The move to terminate the old contract has come up in the wake of numerous complaints of non performance and the failure to set up a waste to energy power plant at a landfill site, according to sources. Around 850 tonnes of waste is being disposed of daily at various spots, including the two waste processing plants at Pratapgarh and Mujeri villages, besides the site of Bandhwari.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, MCF, said while tenders were being floated for several zones, the disposal was being done as per the standard norms.

