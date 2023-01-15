Faridabad civic body’s budget to be cut by 45%

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 14

The annual budget of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Faridabad, the largest civic body in the state, is all set to be reduced by around 45 per cent this year (2023-24), according to sources. It is being claimed that the lower budget will have an adverse impact on the civic infrastructure and development projects in the city.

The annual budget is likely to be around Rs 1,200 crore against Rs 2,196 crore proposed last year (2022-23) by the local authorities, say the sources in the civic body. The budget was around Rs 2,577 crore in the year 2021-22, which was the highest.

According to officials, the budget has been reduced after reports that in the past year MC’s income had been inflated. The state government rejected this year’s proposal due to huge difference in the figures of real and proposed income of the MC, they said.

However, the sources also claim that formation of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) that has taken over several development works, including the construction and maintenance of some main roads, water supply and STPs, has also reduced the income of the MC.

Claiming that the reduction in budget will create problems in carrying out development projects that were pending due to fund crunch, Naresh Shastri, president, Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, said, “The authorities need to present the actual expenses incurred and income generated before the government so that there is no fund crunch in meeting the monthly expenses of the MC and for completion of various projects on time.”

Demanding an increase in budget, Subhash Lamba, president, Sarva Karacmhari Sangh, Haryana, said, “There is poor or hindered development in the city due to fund crunch faced by the MC for the past several years.”

Abhishek Meena, Additional Commissioner, MC, said, “There is no reduction in budget. Rather, it is being prepared on the basis of actual income and expenses estimates to be incurred by the civic body that are around Rs 1,100 crore.”

He further said, “The state government has directed all the urban local bodies to prepare budget proposals on actual estimates of income and expenditure. This is the reason why the authorities have been asked to revise the budget.”