Faridabad: Convention centre tender released after 34 months

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 10

The tender of the International Convention Centre in sector-78 here has finally been released.

The foundation stone of the project — the first of its kind in the state — was laid in August 2019. The project is estimated to cost Rs 378 crore. The approval process of the tender has consumed 34 months.

“Though a global e-tender has been released by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the allotment of work may take two to three months more in the wake of the technical specifications and regulations connected with the tender,” claims an official who added that the project would be required to be completed in three years.

Sources in the department concerned claim that though the tender documents had been prepared about two years ago, there was delay in getting approval from the head office.

It is claimed that technical issues including the time consumed in preparation of the design and layout and the addition of the proposal of a five-star hotel in the complex led to delay. The Covid pandemic and the lockdown further aggravated the situation.

The delay in release of payment to the architectural firm also dragged on the work, it is added.

Spread over 8.2 acres, its foundation stone was laid on August 28, 2019 by the Haryana CM. To be built by HSVP, it is claimed not only to be the largest convention centre of North India, but is also bigger than the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

With an auditorium and four plenary halls to accommodate over 4,500 persons at a time, it is expected to be the leading spot for hosting large round-table conferences, seminars, corporate meetings, industrial exhibitions and events of national and international level. The project can be a good source of revenue generation as it can be rented out.

Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HSVP, said that while design issues have led to delay in tender release, the project comprises a five-star hotel, shopping mall and commercial space. The contractor would have to maintain it for 10 years, he said.