Faridabad cops challan 708 for drunken driving in 4 days

Faridabad, July 2

The Faridabad police have issued 708 challans for the violation of traffic rules in the district during the past four days. Traffic Police DCP Usha said all these challans were connected with instances of drunken driving.

She added that the police had also stepped up the drive to ensure compliance of traffic rules by drivers of vehicles used for ferrying schoolchildren, including schoolbuses. Of the 100 schoolbuses checked in the past few days, 30 were issued challans for not following the regulations properly.

The Traffic Police DCP said schoolbuses carrying students need to follow certain guidelines and norms in order to ensure the safety of minors travelling in these vehicles, for which the state government has already issued a notification.

