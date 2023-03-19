 Faridabad cyber gang behind 690 cases of property fraud busted : The Tribune India

Faridabad cyber gang behind 690 cases of property fraud busted

Three suspects in the real estate fraud in police custody in Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 18

With the arrest of three persons, the cyber cell of the local police busted a gang allegedly involved in as many as 690 incidents of cheating in the name of selling residential plots at cheaper rates.

Monika, ACP, Cyber Crime, Ballabgarh, said that the accused identified as Madhur, Vinod and Anup alias Aman were arrested from Noida and Delhi after a tip-off recently.

She said the probe into the matter was launched after a complaint was lodged by three residents who were cheated of Rs 42,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 in name of booking residential plots under a scheme named as Yamuna Awas Yojana. She said that unsuspecting clients deposited their money with the fraudsters through a website, the applicants lodged a complaint after they were neither given a plot nor the refund within the stipulated time period. The complaint was lodged last month.

According to the police, the interrogation of the accused who were arrested last week led to the revelation that they had cheated at least 690 persons in the past two to three years. It is reported that the accused used to offer residential plots at cheaper rates through the lottery system after they had created a fake website similar to the official one and lured the clients to invest money to get plots.

The clients were asked to deposit fee according to the size of the plot and were told that they would get a plot if their name is selected in the draw. But according to the complainants, they were told later that they had lost their deposit as their names were not selected in the draw.

With the recovery of a laptop, four mobile phones and a cash of Rs 94,000, the police have found Rs 34 lakh deposited in the accounts of the accused. Transaction of Rs 3.82 crore has been detected in the past about two years, it is claimed.

The police of neighbouring states including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been informed about the arrests, said a police official.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after completion of the police remand on Saturday.

