Faridabad: Despite CM’s announcement, MC takeover of colony hangs in balance

Faridabad, September 12

Despite a couple of announcements by the state government in the past one year, the civic administration takeover of Greenfields Colony here, one of the largest and oldest residential pockets here, hangs in the balance. The civic amenities of the colony, spread over 434 acres adjacent to the Delhi border, are looked after by a company deployed by the Union Government.

“No work has been initiated since the CM’s announcement about the civic control over Greenfields Colony,” claim sources in the district administration. Revealing that the delay has resulted in poor civic amenities to a population of over 30,000, MC sources said no major development project has been launched in the last two decades.

“The colony remains cut off from the national highway (Mathura Road) during heavy downpour as rainwater accumulates in the railway underpass, providing access to the colony with over 3,700 plots,” says Anil Sharma, a resident.

The demand to transfer control to the MC authorities was taken up at a district grievance redressal meeting chaired by the CM on October 17 last year for better administration. The CM also toured the colony and found the majority of roads damaged and waterlogged.

Ombir Singh, SE, MC, said the process of taking over will be completed only after the resolution of the issue related to the pending tax amount of Rs 97 crore towards the builder of the colony. The process involves various agencies, including the MC, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) and DTP, he said.

