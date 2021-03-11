Faridabad: Digital exhibition on partition horrors

Faridabad: The digital exhibition to mark "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" was showcased by Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh. Dr Krishan Kant Gupta, principal, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed on August 14 has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who suffered during the Partition. To showcase the sufferings of the affected people, the digital exhibition jointly curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) was displayed to the students and staff at the college on Friday.

Schoolchildren celebrate Rakhi

Ambala: Students of Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal, tied Rakhi and presented the Tricolour to Army men of Kharga Corps at the Kharga Sainik Institute at Ambala Cantonment. The gesture by the schoolchildren showed their mark of respect and gratitude towards the gallant soldiers of the country. The students especially girls, were extremely motivated after interacting with soldiers and pledged to join the Indian Army. The initiative by these schoolchildren was duly reciprocated by the soldiers who pledged to work even harder for the safety of the nation.

Motivational lecture at sainik school

Karnal: A motivational lecture was conducted at Sainik School, Kunjpura, by Lt Colonel Rajesh Pawar (Retd). He said modern technology had changed the definition of war. The wars had become more destructive with the use of weapons that attacked with precision and accuracy. Giving his analysis on the war between Russia and Ukraine, he said in the modern century, advanced technology had changed the very definition of war. The officiating principal of the school, Commander Tajinder Singh Gill, honored the chief guest by presenting a memento of the school. School captain Sarthak Kaushik conducted the programme. Squadron Leader Sonia Sharma, seniors and all academic staff were present.

National Librarian Day

Faridabad: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Padmashri Dr SR Ranganathan (1892-1972), Aggarwal College observed National Librarian Day. Dr Rangnathan is considered the Father of Library Science in India. Dr Krishan Kant Gupta, principal, said Dr Ranganathan dedicated his life to library profession in India leaving a rich legacy.

