Faridabad: e-Content Development Centre

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has unveiled the Saraswati e-Content Development Centre. It would empower educators to produce high-quality recordings of lectures and cater to a wide range of learning preferences and styles. VC Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar officially launched the facility and assessed its functions. It has been developed by the University Computer Centre and Digital Affairs Cell under the guidance of Prof Komal Kumar Bhatia and Dr Neelam Duhan. Prof Bhagwan Singh, former Registrar of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University was also present on the occasion.

