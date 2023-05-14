Faridabad: Food items for anganwadis sold to pvt dairy

Faridabad, May 13

Food items meant to be served to the kids in the government-controlled angawadis have been finding a way to the market illegally.

An irregularity of this kind surfaced after a raid was carried out by the CM flying squad team at a cattle dairy in Dabua colony here last evening. A probe into the matter has been launched.

ACP Rajesh Kumar, head of the squad, said a team consisting of an ASI of the squad and officials of the Women and Child Development Department conducted raid on the basis of inputs that some of the food items served in the anganwadis had been diverted to the market illegally. He added that the team found that a bag containing ‘panjiri’.

CM flying squad found that a bag containing ‘panjiri’. Tribune photo

While officials of the department claim that the item was sent to the anganwadis, its presence in the dairy raises the suspicion that it might have been sold illegally by someone from the centre itself.

For anganwadis, wheat and rice are procured from the government agencies at subsidised rates, some perishable food items are procured from the local market by the District-Level Purchase Committee.

Multi-purpose health workers and health supervisors (female) pay regular visits to anganwadis, where antenatal care of expecting mothers, postnatal care of nursing mothers and health needs of the children up to 6 years are attended to, it is added. —TNS

Over 1,000 centres in district