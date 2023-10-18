Faridabad: Hookah being served despite ban

Faridabad, October 17
The government recently imposed a ban on serving flavoured hookah in nightclubs, bars, restaurants and similar establishments across the state. Yet, the menace of illegal hookah bars and such services in the city is far from over, claim sources.
They allege the providers have gone mobile and offer hookah service on demand, usually made on phone and through reliable contacts.
At least three cases of violation have been detected this year after raids were conducting. While the latest incident surfaced at a locality in Old Faridabad on Sunday, two cases were registered in April.
Besides, charcoal, which was earlier imported, is now being prepared locally with the help of certain chemicals. It has reduced the production cost by Rs 50 to Rs 60 per hookah that runs for 15 to 20 minutes, said a resident on the condition of anonymity.
A local, Surajbhan, said, “The severity of the problem can be realised from the fact that a hookah was recovered from the bag of a school student a couple of months ago.”
The authorities said the police had been directed to act against the nightclubs, pubs, bars and restaurants serving flavoured hookahs to customers.
Sube Singh, PRO, Police Department, said, “The police is taking strict action against culprits engaging in such activities, if any complaint is received in this regard.”
