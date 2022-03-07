Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Mohini lost 2 of her paws in the incident

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Mohini has been adopted by a UK-based NGO. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 6

Meet Mohini — a three-year-old female stray dog who lost two of her paws in a rail accident. She has beaten the odds and is ready to take off to England, UK, following her adoption.

Mohini is the second stray dog to be adopted by a foreign-based NGO in the past about one-and-a-half years.

This mixed breed dog, who was injured in an accident on the railway tracks near Neelam flyover here in July last year, was rescued and lodged in the care of the People For Animals Trust (PFA), an NGO here. Mohini’s front and rear paws got crushed under a speeding train and were bleeding profusely. She was then immediately shifted to a veterinary hospital run by the PFA, the doctor had to amputate the damaged part of the paws.

“The dog responded well to the treatment and slowly, learnt to use her legs without the paws,” Ravi Dubey, PFA founder said, adding that the incident was shared on the social media platforms just like the case of another three-year-old female dog named as Rocky in 2020. Dubey said while Rocky was the first stray dog with disability from the state to be adopted by a UK-based NGO, Mohini also proved lucky enough.

He further said the adoption of both the dogs had proved to be a morale booster for the persons engaged in the welfare of animals. “Mohini will take a KLM flight from the Delhi airport to London in the wee hours of Monday,” Dubey added.

All expenses, including the travel cost amounting to Rs 2.50 lakh, have been borne by Gillian Dashistani from the Wolfies Legacy, an NGO.

