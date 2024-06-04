 Faridabad: IIT-Delhi to study water crisis in Haryana’s industrial city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Faridabad: IIT-Delhi to study water crisis in Haryana’s industrial city

Faridabad: IIT-Delhi to study water crisis in Haryana’s industrial city

Faridabad needs 450 MLD water daily, but is supplied only 325 MLD

Faridabad: IIT-Delhi to study water crisis in Haryana’s industrial city

Drinking water supplied through a water tanker in a residential colony in Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 3

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will conduct a detailed technical analysis-cum-survey of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) main supply lines of drinking water in the city to effectively deal with the problems associated with the lines.

A Ranney well from which water is supplied to various parts in Faridabad city. - File photo

There is a shortage of around 125 million litres per day (MLD) of water in the city and a number of irregularities are being reported in the present system. Around 300 to 325 MLD water is being supplied against a demand of 450 MLD, according to the authorities.

According to sources in the district administration, the decision of taking help from institutions and agencies like the IIT had been taken earlier this year. The FMDA had been preparing a detailed plan of the water supply system in the city after taking over the main lines from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, about a year ago.

Problems like pilferage and leakage of water, resulting in shortage of supply in various parts of the city especially in summers, were being reported in the present system, said an official of the civic body on the condition of anonymity. He said while a substantial part of the system required upgrade, the leakage problem had been acute in many areas perhaps due to lack of maintenance and repairs.

“The technical analysis will not only reveal the affected areas, but also suggest the required measures that need to be taken to meet the demand of water supply as per the Master Plan of 2031,” said Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer, FMDA. He said as the analysis is likely to be taken up soon and will be completed in around three months. Claiming that it will help in resolving the problems, he said the gap between demand and supply will also be reduced with it.

Though this industrial city has a total of about seven lakh units, including residential and commercial, which had been availing water facility, it is reported that only 2.75 lakh units are registered and the rest are illegal. Majority of such connections are located in slum areas, densely-populated colonies and villages lying within the civic limits, it is reported. It is claimed that tankers and private water supply mafia, enjoying political patronage, have been exploiting water supply sources resulting in short supply or unavailability of water in many areas.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

2
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

6
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

8
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

9
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

10
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by ~13.7L cr

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by Rs 13.7L cr

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Stage set for counting today

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

All set for counting in Mohali district: DEO

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Fire breaks out in Taj Express at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi, no casualties

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu