Faridabad: IIT-Delhi to study water crisis in Haryana’s industrial city

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, June 3
The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will conduct a detailed technical analysis-cum-survey of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) main supply lines of drinking water in the city to effectively deal with the problems associated with the lines.
There is a shortage of around 125 million litres per day (MLD) of water in the city and a number of irregularities are being reported in the present system. Around 300 to 325 MLD water is being supplied against a demand of 450 MLD, according to the authorities.
According to sources in the district administration, the decision of taking help from institutions and agencies like the IIT had been taken earlier this year. The FMDA had been preparing a detailed plan of the water supply system in the city after taking over the main lines from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, about a year ago.
Problems like pilferage and leakage of water, resulting in shortage of supply in various parts of the city especially in summers, were being reported in the present system, said an official of the civic body on the condition of anonymity. He said while a substantial part of the system required upgrade, the leakage problem had been acute in many areas perhaps due to lack of maintenance and repairs.
“The technical analysis will not only reveal the affected areas, but also suggest the required measures that need to be taken to meet the demand of water supply as per the Master Plan of 2031,” said Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer, FMDA. He said as the analysis is likely to be taken up soon and will be completed in around three months. Claiming that it will help in resolving the problems, he said the gap between demand and supply will also be reduced with it.
Though this industrial city has a total of about seven lakh units, including residential and commercial, which had been availing water facility, it is reported that only 2.75 lakh units are registered and the rest are illegal. Majority of such connections are located in slum areas, densely-populated colonies and villages lying within the civic limits, it is reported. It is claimed that tankers and private water supply mafia, enjoying political patronage, have been exploiting water supply sources resulting in short supply or unavailability of water in many areas.
