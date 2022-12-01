Faridabad: Khori oustees fail to turn up for govt flats

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 30

Unable to afford the “high cost” of housing, 385 Khori village oustees have failed to turn up to accept the EWS (economically weaker sections) flats being provided to them by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation as part of the rehabilitation package.

The rehabilitation scheme was launched soon after the demolition of around 9,500 houses in a Khori village colony, located on forestland, following directions from the Supreme Court.

A total of 1,009 flats had been earmarked for the oustees at Dabua Colony, but only 624 had turned up so far to accept these, said sources. They said the remaining 385 had bypassed the four-week deadline and now faced the threat of losing the offer. The allottees, however, are likely to be provided another chance. Sources said one of the major reasons behind the non-acceptance of the allotment could be the financial condition attached to it as the allottees would have to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 1,950 for 20 years, besides a down payment of Rs 10,000 for each flat. The oustees have been demanding the flats free of cost.

Moreover, the condition of the flats and the issue of basic amenities such as water and power supply has been a cause for concern as things have not improved to the satisfaction of many despite repair works having been carried out by the civic body in the flats.

Senior MC official BS Dhillon said while the eligibility criteria remained the same, the next course of action against those who had failed to accept the allotment was expected to be decided soon.